Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:RTEC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Rudolph Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

