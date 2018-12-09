Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,830,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 143,622 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth $5,658,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,091,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-1-32-million-holdings-in-herman-miller-inc-mlhr.html.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.