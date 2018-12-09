Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 885,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SAUC opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.00. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

