Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

