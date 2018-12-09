Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Announces $0.40 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

SBR stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.32. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

