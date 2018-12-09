Safestore’s (SAFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 599 ($7.83).

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 521 ($6.81) on Wednesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 528 ($6.90).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 145 stores at 31 July 2018, comprising 119 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

