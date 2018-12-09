Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Sanderson Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $172.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 101.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5,238.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 346.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 722.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

