Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Moelis & Co (MC) to Buy

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 429.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter worth $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth $123,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth $203,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.