Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €76.50 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €76.50 ($88.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday. Cfra set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.69 ($79.88).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €38.99 ($45.34) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.