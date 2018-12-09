Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $85.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the lowest is $81.90 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $57.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $301.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.79 million to $304.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $405.20 million, with estimates ranging from $362.54 million to $463.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 984,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,819. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

