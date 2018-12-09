Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.30

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.30 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 2679296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

About Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

