Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86,706 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,597,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $73.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

