Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,571 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $452,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,135,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,141,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.9% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 40,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 316,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

