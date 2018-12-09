Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 121,672 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after buying an additional 1,191,952 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,335,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after buying an additional 908,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 899,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,951,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 895,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.05 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

