Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 315,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,457. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

