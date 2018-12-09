Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Shares Up 10.4%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) shares shot up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 1,811,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 397,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYES. Zacks Investment Research raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 638.26% and a negative net margin of 408.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 15,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $28,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,717,847 shares of company stock worth $4,439,196 and have sold 25,417 shares worth $35,089. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

