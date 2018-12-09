Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQBG shares. ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.08.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 101.91%. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. bought 48,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,059.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,512.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $142,786.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 241,862 shares of company stock worth $248,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,045,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/sequential-brands-group-sqbg-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-90.html.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.