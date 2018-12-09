SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,510. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

