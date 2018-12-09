SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in News Corp (NWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 326.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $532,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of News by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of News by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.53. News Corp has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

