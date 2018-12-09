SHACoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One SHACoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHACoin has traded flat against the US dollar. SHACoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $64.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.01871777 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin Coin Profile

SHACoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official website is www.shacoin2.com. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHACoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHACoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

