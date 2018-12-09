Share Buyback Program Initiated by Northrop Grumman (NOC) Board

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares on Tuesday, December 4th. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $257.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $245.57 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.35.

In related news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,592,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock worth $9,521,827 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/share-buyback-program-initiated-by-northrop-grumman-noc-board.html.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.