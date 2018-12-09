Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $151,000 Position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $18.63 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $38,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 43,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $813,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,625 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,780 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

