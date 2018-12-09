Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.40

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 8608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

