Shopify Inc (SHOP) Receives $164.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.90.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shopify by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $146.88 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $99.87 and a 1-year high of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -349.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

