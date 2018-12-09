SIGMAcoin Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (SIGMA)

SIGMAcoin (CURRENCY:SIGMA) traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, SIGMAcoin has traded up 82.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SIGMAcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIGMAcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21,736.00 worth of SIGMAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.02695387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00137178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00181669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.09829952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SIGMAcoin Profile

SIGMAcoin’s official Twitter account is @sigmacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIGMAcoin’s official website is www.sigmacoin.org.

SIGMAcoin Coin Trading

SIGMAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIGMAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIGMAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIGMAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

