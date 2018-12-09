Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LON:SLN opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.75 ($3.33).

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

