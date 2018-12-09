Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silgan by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Silgan by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $25.50 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Silgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $470,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 361,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,040 shares of company stock worth $1,851,055. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/silgan-holdings-inc-slgn-shares-bought-by-aristotle-capital-boston-llc.html.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.