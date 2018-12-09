SixEleven (611) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One SixEleven coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SixEleven has a total market cap of $33,371.00 and $0.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SixEleven has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000709 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SixEleven

611 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 463,232 coins. The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin.

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SixEleven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SixEleven using one of the exchanges listed above.

