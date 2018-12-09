SJW Group (SJW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.04.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $124.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.