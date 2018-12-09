Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

SWKS opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,930,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,764,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,078.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 68,448 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

