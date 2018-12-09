SnowGem 1-Day Volume Tops $115,845.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $433,199.00 and $115,845.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.02666263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.03040306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00724852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.01323349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.01683029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00024772 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,987,762 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.