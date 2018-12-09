Sodexo (SDXOF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.77

News articles about Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sodexo earned a media sentiment score of 1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF opened at $98.50 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

