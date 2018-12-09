Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Vertical Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.42.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after acquiring an additional 582,451 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,394,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,818,000 after purchasing an additional 960,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,228,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 457,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 991,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

