Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Advisory Board (ABCO) Stock Price

News coverage about The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Advisory Board earned a daily sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCO opened at $53.83 on Friday. The Advisory Board has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

The Advisory Board Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

