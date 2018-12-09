Sonoco Products (SON) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.47-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

