Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 215.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 611,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 434.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 372,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.69. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Santander downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/southern-copper-corp-scco-shares-bought-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.