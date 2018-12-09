Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.50

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 8120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $750,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,374.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,195 shares of company stock worth $833,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 68,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 206,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

