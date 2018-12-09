Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.64. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred Gilmer, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $52,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 765 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $30,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $833,112. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 810.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

