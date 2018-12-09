Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,442 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 258,252 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $794,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

