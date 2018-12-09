SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Stake Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $244.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.20 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

