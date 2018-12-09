SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 5.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $62,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $263.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-is-cobblestone-capital-advisors-llc-nys-3rd-largest-position.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.