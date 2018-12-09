Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) PT Set at $34.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) received a $34.00 target price from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 214.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

