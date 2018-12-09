SPX Flow (FLOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

SPX Flow stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 9.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 10.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 326,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 21.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

