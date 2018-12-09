SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

NYSE FLOW opened at $33.13 on Friday. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 9.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 10.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 326,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 21.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

