Square, Inc. (SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Square reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Square from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Square to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Square from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $6,418,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $519,317.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,482,286 shares of company stock worth $194,762,300 over the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Square by 649.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $60.78. 20,653,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,502,814. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.80 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

