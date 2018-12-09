Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.86

Media headlines about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a news impact score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Stanley Black & Decker’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

