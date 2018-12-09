State Street (STT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Mounting expenses, despite cost control efforts, remains a major concern as it might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, uncertainty about the performance of capital markets, which is expected to impact its trading services revenues makes us apprehensive. However, the company's new business wins, rising interest rates and strategic acquisitions are likely to continue supporting its profitability. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and capital position.”

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of STT opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,497 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 456.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1,216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 996,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

