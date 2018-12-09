StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 6264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/statpro-group-sog-sets-new-52-week-low-at-110-00.html.

StatPro Group Company Profile (LON:SOG)

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for StatPro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StatPro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.