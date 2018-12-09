Stephens Initiates Coverage on Hess (HES)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Hess from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Hess has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 526.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.