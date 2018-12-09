Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $616,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

